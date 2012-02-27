France's Hermes loses China trademark fight - report

SHANGHAI Feb 27 French luxury group
Hermes International SCA has lost a lawsuit against
China's Trademark Appeal Board over the board's refusal to
cancel a trademark that bears similarities to Hermes' Chinese
name, the Shanghai Daily reported on Monday.
Hermes, which is known as "Ai Ma Shi" in China, has appealed
repeatedly to the trademark board since 1997 to get the board to
cancel a trademark held by a menswear firm in southern China.
Hermes said the trademark registered by the Guangdong
province-based menswear company could mislead buyers, but the
trademark board said it had approved the trademark under normal
legal procedures.
The court ruled against Hermes, saying it did not provide
evidence that the trademark had been acquired illegally or prove
that the trademark was well known among mainland consumers, the
newspaper reported.
A Hermes spokesman could not be reached for comment.
Hermes is not the only foreign company having trouble in
China over trademarks. Apple Inc has faced lawsuits
from a Chinese technology firm over its use of the iPad
trademark, which the Chinese company claims to own.
Last week, basketball legend Michael Jordan sued a Chinese
sportswear company over the unauthorised use of his name.