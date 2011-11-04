UPDATE 1-Hermes raises full-year sales goal

* Raises full-year sales growth target to 15-16 pct

* Q3 sales 683 mln eur vs Rtrs poll avg 674 mln

* Q3 sales rise 18.2 pct at constant forex (Adds detail, background)

PARIS, Nov 4 French luxury group Hermes raised its full-year sales goal on Friday after growth in the Americas and Asia drove an 18.2 percent rise in third-quarter revenue.

Sales growth at constant exchange rates could reach 15-16 percent this year, Hermes said in a statement. This compares with a previous forecast of 12-14 percent.

"Meeting this target will be highly contingent on the business sectors' ability to meet stepped-up demand ahead of the year-end holiday season," Hermes said.

Over the full year, the current operating margin is expected to be slightly higher than the record level achieved in 2010, the maker of 1-million-euro ($1.4 million) crocodile leather jackets and 10,000-euro leather bags added.

The upbeat outlook from Hermes comes after luxury peers such as Burberry , LVMH and PPR posted forecast-beating quarterly figures and said they saw no slowdown in spite of global economic concerns.

Analysts had expected Hermes to post third-quarter sales growth of 17 percent.

Hermes said a "remarkable growth trend" seen in the Americas and Asia, excluding Japan, in the first half of the year had continued in the third quarter, with sales up 22 percent and 34 percent respectively.

Sales rose 5.4 percent in Hermes' home market of France, while other European countries delivered growth of 20 percent, "driven by the integration of the two Moscow concessions last May and the opening of new branches in Berlin and Rome", Hermes said.

LVMH said last month it was confident for the rest of the year, when posting forecast-beating third-quarter sales, while PPR said last week it saw no sign of a slowdown as its quarterly sales also beat expectations.

Hermes added that it bought back 912,662 of its own shares for 211.7 million euros in the third quarter as it looks to bolster its defence against LVMH, which has built a stake of some 21 percent in the majority family-owned group. ($1 = 0.725 euro) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Hans-Juergen Peters)