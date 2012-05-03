版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 3日 星期四 13:46 BJT

Hermes Q1 sales rise 17.6 pct

PARIS May 3 French luxury goods company Hermes said first-quarter sales rose 17.6 percent at constant exchange rates to 776.9 million euros ($1.02 billion) on strong growth in Asia and in Europe outside of France.

Sales at its jewellery and "Art of Living" division grew by as much as 46 percent, while watches and tableware also had a strong quarter with sales up 27 percent.

Hermes said exchange rates for the first three months were favourable and produced a positive impact of 28 million euros.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐