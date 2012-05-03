Hermes Q1 sales rise 17.6 pct

PARIS May 3 French luxury goods company Hermes said first-quarter sales rose 17.6 percent at constant exchange rates to 776.9 million euros ($1.02 billion) on strong growth in Asia and in Europe outside of France.

Sales at its jewellery and "Art of Living" division grew by as much as 46 percent, while watches and tableware also had a strong quarter with sales up 27 percent.

Hermes said exchange rates for the first three months were favourable and produced a positive impact of 28 million euros.