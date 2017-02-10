Brazil medical laboratory Hermes Pardini prices IPO at 19 reais/shr

SAO PAULO Feb 10 Brazilian medical laboratory Instituto Hermes Pardini SA priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 19 reais per share on Friday, in the bottom half of the suggested price range, between 17.50 and 21.50 reais per share.

The company raised 878 million reais ($282 million) in the IPO, according to the website of securities regulator CVM, of which 187 million reais will go to the company's treasury and 691 million reais to shareholders. ($1 = 3.11 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Aluisio Alves, editing by G Crosse)