Luxury goods theft causes Hermes collection preview cancellation

MILAN Oct 23 Hermes accessories worth
400,000 euros ($550,900) were stolen in Milan, forcing the
French luxury goods group to cancel a presentation on Wednesday
even after the items were recovered by police, a company
spokeswoman said.
An Italian man born in 1966 was arrested in connection with
the theft from a van in Milan's fashion district on Tuesday
morning, police said.
Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera said the theft had
occurred when the two French drivers of the van containing the
collection left it unattended to go and get breakfast.
Hermes cancelled the presentation as the collection,
including its 6,000-30,000 euro ($8,300-$41,300) handbags, was
being held by police as part of the investigation.
The robbery was the second in Milan's "golden quadrangle" in
six months. In May, six people armed with clubs looted luxury
Swiss watch shop Franck Muller in nearby Via della Spiga,
throwing petrol bombs into the street as they escaped.
($1 = 0.7260 euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Mark Heinrich)