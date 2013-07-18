UPDATE 2-Hermes ups full year targets after sales growth

* Q2 sales rise to 910.4 mln euros
* Q2 sales rise 16 pct at constant exchange rates
* See growth across board after patchy start to 2013
* Greater China sales up 21 pct, watches growth slower
By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, July 18 Luxury scarves, bags and watches
maker Hermes raised its full-year targets after
beating quarterly forecasts on Thursday, with demand strong in
most sectors even in the face of a slowing Chinese economy.
Global demand for luxury goods has been patchy this year,
hit by a drop off in tourists shopping in Europe and a weaker
tone in China, the industry's growth engine, where the
government has moved to discourage excess among officials.
Hermes, like other top-end watchmakers, said the market for
its timepieces in China was suffering from the crackdown on the
tradition of gift-giving to party officials and business leaders
to facilitate transactions.
But watches make up less than 5 percent of the company's
business, and overall sales in Greater China, including mainland
China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macao, rose 21 percent at constant
currencies in the first half, Chief Executive Axel Dumas said.
"We are seeing growth in all of our divisions," Hermes's new
Chief Executive Axel Dumas told Reuters in an interview, saying
only that sales growth was slower in watches.
The maker of 500-euro printed silk scarves and 12,000-euro
Birkin leather bags said it was getting closer to reaching last
year's record of 32.1 percent for its full-year operating
margin, having previously predicted a fall.
Pressed on whether the margin would reach 32.1 percent,
Dumas said: "We are going to get close to it." He declined to
extrapolate.
Full-year sales growth should slightly exceed its mid-term
growth target of 10 percent, the company said, and recurring
operating income will increase slightly faster than revenue.
Overall Hermes posted a 16 percent rise in second-quarter
sales at constant exchange rates, beating analysts' consensus
forecast of 13.5 percent and a 12.8 percent rise in the first
quarter.
The trading update lifted company shares 2.6 percent to
257.7 euros by 1001 GMT, valuing the French luxury goods maker
at 26.6 billion euros.
RICH
Another sign of how demand among the world's affluent is
holding up as governments scythe back on welfare and other
spending came from spirits group Remy Cointreau.
It predicted that demand for its flagship cognac brand in
China would remain sluggish in the second quarter and first
quarter sales were also hit by the government drive to rein in
conspicuous consumption.
Paris-listed Hermes, which started as a saddle and harness
maker in 1837, is Europe's third-largest luxury goods group in
terms of market capitalisation behind Richemont and
Louis Vuitton, which reports next week.
In spite of the tough economic environment, Dumas said
demand remained strong in Europe with second-quarter sales up
15.3 percent at constant exchange while business was also brisk
in Japan where there had been a rebound in recent months.
Nick Hayek, chief executive of the world's biggest watch
maker Swatch Group, has said he expects trading to
improve in the second half and Hermes reported 3
percent growth of watch sales versus a 5.3 percent fall in the
first quarter.
But analysts said inventory levels in China - the driving
force for the industry - were still high after Switzerland
published figures that showed watch exports to Hong Kong were
down 15 percent and down 3.1 percent overall.
Dumas said Hermes had not lifted prices in Japan even though
the yen depreciated against the euro, contrary to Louis Vuitton,
which has raised prices significantly since January.
Hermes, known for its Birkin and Kelly leather bags which
can take years to obtain depending on the colour and model, said
leather goods sales growth remained constrained by production
capacity but the group hoped to add two new sites next year.
($1 = 0.7637 euros)
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan and
Patrick Graham)