Hermes says Q2 sales rise 21.9 pct

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS, July 19 French luxury goods maker Hermes said on Thursday that second-quarter sales rose 21.9 percent at current exchange rates to 814.5 million euros ($998.95 million).
The maker of high-end leather goods and expensive homewares said that the full-year underlying operating margin would be between its all-time high in 2011 and the 2010 rate.
The company added that it was difficult to make more specific projections due to currency fluctuations and uncertainties over the global economy, but it also expected to achieve full-year consolidated revenue growth of 10 percent.
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 18 A fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday at a California oil refinery that local residents had planned to protest against later in the day due to concerns over pollution and past accidents.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.