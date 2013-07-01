版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 1日 星期一 13:27 BJT

India's Hero MotoCorp to sell bikes with Erik Buell in N. America, Europe

NEW DELHI, July 1 India's two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp said it will work with Erik Buell Racing for selling bikes in North America and Europe, Chief Executive Pawan Munjal told reporters on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Hero said its wholly-owned unit in the United States has agreed to buy a 49.2 percent stake in superbike company Erik Buell Racing for $25 million.
