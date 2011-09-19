London's Heron Tower offices less than 25 pct full

* New lettings mean 8.5 office floors of 36 taken

* More office floors under offer - Heron

* Backdrop of few large office moves in 2011

LONDON, Sept 19 Office space in London's Heron Tower is less than a quarter full six months after the building was finished in March, underlining the difficulties property developers face in securing new, large tenants amid global market turmoil.

Heron International confirmed four new lettings on Monday, including investment manager Partners Group, forex broker City Credit Capital, and Snoras, a Lithuanian bank. It takes total office lettings to eight and a half office floors of 36.

An unspecified number of other floors were under offer in the 230 metre-tall skyscraper, said the company, which was founded by prominent property developer Gerald Ronson.

A third of the tower was let or under offer, including both offices and two restaurants, Heron International said.

"Interest in the development remains strong and we look forward to announcing further lettings in due course," said Peter Ferrari, managing director of property development at Heron International.

Concerns over euro zone sovereign debt, sluggish global economic growth, and the U.S. credit rating downgrade have made companies think twice before signing leases for new offices, property industry insiders said in August.

Kevin McCauley, head of central London research at property brokerage CB Richard Ellis said, based on properties under offer and excluding prelet deals, it was unlikely a move of more than 100,000 sq ft would happen in the City in 2011.

"That would be unprecedented," McCauley told Reuters.

London's other office towers included The Shard, the Pinnacle, the Walkie Talkie, the Cheesegrater and the tower at 100 Bishopsgate. They are at varying stages of build and have only signed one office deal between them.

Land Securities is one of the developers behind the Walkie Talkie and British Land is developing the Cheesegrater in partnership with a Canadian pension fund.

"These developers are rolling very big dice," said Alan Carter, a property analyst at Evolution Securities. (Reporting by Tom Bill)