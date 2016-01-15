版本:
FDA delays decision on Heron's nausea drug

Jan 15 Heron Therapeutics Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will delay a decision on its injectable drug to treat chemotherapy-induced nausea.

Heron said the FDA has yet to complete reviewing the marketing application for Sustol and might make a decision in late February. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

