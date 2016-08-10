版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 20:39 BJT

FDA approves Heron's therapy for chemotherapy-induced nausea

Aug 10 Heron Therapeutics Inc said its injection to prevent chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, considered one of the most acute side effects of cancer therapy, occurs in up to 80 percent of patients, according to the National Institute of Health.

Heron's therapy, Sustol, will be launched in the fourth-quarter, the company said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐