FDA approves Heron's therapy for chemotherapy-induced nausea

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling wins $17 mln drilling contract
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
Aug 10 Heron Therapeutics Inc said its injection to prevent chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, considered one of the most acute side effects of cancer therapy, occurs in up to 80 percent of patients, according to the National Institute of Health.
Heron's therapy, Sustol, will be launched in the fourth-quarter, the company said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business