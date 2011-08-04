UPDATE 1-Héroux-Devtek Q1 up on aerostructure, landing gear sales

(Follows alerts)

Aug 4 Héroux-Devtek Inc , a Canadian aerospace and industrial equipment maker, posted a rise in first-quarter profit, driven by higher sales of its aerostructure products and landing gear.

April-June net income rose to C$5.8 million, or 19 Canadian cents a share, from C$3.3 million, or 11 Canadian cents a share, a year ago. Quarterly revenue increased 11 percent to C$91.9 million.

Analysts on average had forecast earnings of 13 Canadian cents a share on revenue of C$93.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at C$7.74 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.