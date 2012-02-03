UPDATE 2-Heroux-Devtek profit beats on industrial unit strength

* Q3 EPS C$0.23 vs C$0.17 year ago
* Revenue up 9 pct
* Says conditions in commercial aerospace market favorable
* Biz jet shipments likely to rise modestly
Feb 3 Aerospace and industrial products
maker Heroux-Devtek Inc reported a third-quarter profit
that beat market expectations as robust demand for heavy mining
equipment pushed up sales at its industrial products unit.
Heroux-Devtek, whose customers include Lockheed Martin
, Boeing Co and Bombardier Inc, said
conditions in the commercial aerospace market remained favorable
and it sees manufacturers raising production till 2014.
The company hopes to benefit from increased deliveries from
Boeing and Airbus in 2012. EADS is in the midst of an
expansion, driven by growing demand from Asia and the Middle
East for jetliners.
Heroux-Devtek sees strength in the business-jet market and
said shipments are expected to increase modestly this year.
Heroux-Devtek - which makes landing gear, airframe
components and gas turbine components for the power generation
sector - draws more than two-thirds of its revenue from outside
Canada, mainly from the United States.
For the October-December quarter, Heroux-Devtek's net income
rose to C$6.9 million ($6.92 million), or 23 Canadian cents a
share, from C$5.2 million, or 17 Canadian cents a share, a year
ago.
Analysts on average were expecting profit of 18 Canadian
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quebec-based Heroux-Devtek, which caters to both the
commercial and defense sectors, has been posting a profit for
the last four quarters.
Sales rose about 9 percent to C$93.4 million, topping
analysts' average expectation of C$90.6 million.
Industrial revenue rose 53 percent, while the aerospace
segment grew more than 5 percent.
Heroux-Devtek shares, which have gained about 18 percent of
their value in the last three months, were trading up about 3
percent at C$8.05 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.