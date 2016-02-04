版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 4日 星期四

Hersha sells seven Manhattan hotels for $571.4 mln

Feb 4 Real estate investment trust Hersha Hospitality Trust said it would sell seven hotels in Manhattan to a joint venture it will set up with China's Cindat Capital Management Ltd for $571.4 million.

The hotels include Holiday Inn Express Times Square and Holiday Inn Wall Street.

Cindat will hold a 70 percent stake in the joint venture, while Hersha will have a 30 percent stake. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

