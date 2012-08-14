FDA warns Hershey over chocolate syrup labeling

Aug 14 Hershey Co made nutritional claims for its chocolate syrups that do not fall within regulatory guidelines, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

In a warning letter to the company dated Feb. 14 and made public on Tuesday, the FDA said Hershey's Syrup+Calcium and its Syrup Sugar Free with Vitamin & Mineral Fortification violate federal law because the nutritional contents listed on the label do not meet the guidelines needed to make the claims.

The FDA said the company may not use the terms "plus" and "fortification" on the product labels.

A spokesman for Hershey said he was not familiar with the FDA's letter but said he would look into the matter.

The FDA said that in order to be used on a food label, the amount of vitamins and minerals must equal at least 10 percent of the reference daily intake, or meet other criteria that Hershey's syrups have not met.