UPDATE 2-Hershey trims FY sales forecast on weak China sales, to cut 300 jobs

By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
June 19 Chocolate maker Hershey Co
trimmed its full-year revenue forecast for the third time, hurt
by weak sales in China, and said it would cut 300 jobs by the
end of the year under a new cost-cutting program.
The company's shares fell to a 10-month low of $89.71 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
Sales in China halved in the first quarter compared with the
same period a year ago and missed expectations in April and May,
the company said.
Hershey's Kisses are more popular as gifts than as items of
personal consumption in China, but slowing economic growth in
the world's most populous country led consumers to cut back on
spending even during the festive Chinese New Year period in
February.
Hershey wants China to become its No.2 market by 2017 and
anticipates sales of $450 million in the country this year, but
analysts have warned that the company could struggle to meet the
target.
Hershey's troubles in China could not come at a worse time
as it is also struggling to woo increasingly health-conscious
customers in the United States, its biggest market.
The maker of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups cut its full-year
sales growth forecast to 2.5-3.5 percent from its prior estimate
of 4.5-5.5 percent.
The company's "disappointing performance" in China has left
it ripe for potential shareholder activism, Philip Van Deusen,
director of research at Tigress Financial Partners, said.
Other analysts, however, disagreed, saying shareholder
activism or a takeover is unlikely as 80 percent of the
company's voting rights are controlled by the Hershey Trust.
Hershey also said it was reassessing the value of Chinese
candy maker Shanghai Golden Monkey Food Joint Stock Co (SGM),
which it agreed to buy for $584 million in 2014. Hershey is
scheduled to acquire the remaining 20 percent stake in SGM in
September.
The company also slashed its full-year adjusted earnings
forecast to $4.10-$4.18 per share from $4.30-$4.38.
Hershey announced several changes to its leadership team on
Friday, as well as its intention to continue to grow through
acquisitions by giving Chief Financial Officer Patricia Little
additional charge of mergers and acquisitions.
It also named Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa head
Steven Schiller president of its China and Asia business.
The productivity measures, including the job cuts, are
expected to result in $65 million to $75 million in pre-tax
savings, primarily in 2016, Hershey said.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)