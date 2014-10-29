Sweet fracking: How U.S. oil boom fuels chocolate craving

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 29 U.S. chocolate demand may get
an extra boost from an unlikely source this Halloween: the U.S.
shale revolution.
With an abundance of crude oil due to the country's fracking
boom pushing average U.S. retail gasoline prices to their lowest
in four years, consumers have spare change to buy sweets at gas
station stores, Hershey President and Chief Executive
Officer John Bilbrey said on Wednesday.
"You could say that we benefit because people aren't
spending as much at the pump and they're going inside," Bilbrey
said in a conference call with investors to discuss quarterly
earnings.
To be sure, consumers were still buying snacks on the road
even when gas prices were much higher in recent years, and
Hershey does not include fuel costs in its forecasting, Bilbrey
said.
But it's an additional sweet spot for the maker of Hershey
Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups after better-than-expected
demand ahead of Halloween, the biggest U.S. chocolate selling
holiday.
Annual chocolate candy sales add up to as much as $18
billion in the United States.
More than a quarter of those this year will be in forecourt
retailers, including gas station shops like Shell, and
convenience stores like 7-Eleven, according to market
research firm Euromonitor.
That's second only to mixed retailers, which include
department stores like Macy's Inc.
Filling a tank up for less encourages consumers to spend
more at convenience stores and boosts overall consumer
sentiment, said Jeff Lenard, spokesman for the National
Association of Convenience Stores (NACS).
Chocolate may benefit more than other products because it's
considered a treat.
"Particularly when we're still dealing with a fragile
economy, chocolate's considered one of those affordable
luxuries," Lenard said.
NACS data show when customers buy gas, more than 20 percent
also stop in the store to purchase snacks, the second-most
commonly bought product after drinks.
The news is particularly welcome as analysts warn that
retail price hikes caused by soaring dairy and cocoa prices
could hurt demand.
Cocoa futures hit 2-1/2 year highs at the end of
September on fears the Ebola virus might spread to top-producers
Ivory Coast and Ghana.
Bilbrey warned on Wednesday that consumers would continue to
see higher prices on non-seasonal chocolates in the fourth
quarter and 2015.
(Editing by Josephine Mason and Gunna Dickson)