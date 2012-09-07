版本:
Hershey to buy out Indian joint venture partner

Sept 7 Hershey Co plans to buy the remaining 49 percent in its Indian joint venture that it does not already own, giving it full control of a chocolate business in one of the world's biggest markets.

Hershey said it will buy out its partner, Godrej Industries Ltd, and another minority shareholder.

Hershey will assume about $47.6 million in debt, and will own the Maha Lacto and Nutrine candy brands and the Jumpin and Sofit beverage brands, as well as the related factories.

