Godrej denies report of ending Hershey India venture

* Godrej exec says Hershey venture is continuing

* Hershey declines to comment

* Godrej shares closed up 2 pct; Hershey down slightly

NEW YORK, July 6 India's Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GOCP.NS) has not called off its joint venture with U.S.-based Hershey Co (HSY.N), an executive said on Wednesday, denying an earlier report in an Indian newspaper.

The Economic Times reported that Godrej and Hershey agreed at a recent board meeting to call off their joint venture in India following management differences in running the entity. The report said Hershey would sell its 51 percent stake in the venture to Godrej for an undisclosed sum.

Godrej shares closed up nearly 2 percent on the news.

A. Mahendran, the company's managing director, denied the report.

"The JV is continuing. There is no doubt about that," Mahendran told Reuters.

A Godrej-Hershey spokeswoman in India and a Hershey spokesman in the United States said they do not comment on market speculation.

The joint venture dates back to 2007, when Hershey bought 51 percent in Godrej Beverages and Food, giving it a toehold in the fast-growing Indian market.

Godrej shares closed up 1.9 percent at 446.50 rupees in Mumbai. Hershey shares were down 2 cents at $57.40 in late morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Martinne Geller and Phil Wahba in New York, and Neha Singh in Mumbai; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)