Hershey profit up on price increases

April 24 Hershey Co reported higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by price increases.

The maker of Reese's peanut butter cups, Twizzlers and Kit Kat bars reported net profit of $198.7 million, or 87 cents per share, for the first quarter, up from $160.1 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 96 cents per share.

Net sales rose to $1.73 billion from $1.56 billion a year earlier.

