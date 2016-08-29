CORRECTED-Mondelez no longer pursuing merger with Hershey

(Corrects third paragraph to say Hershey rejected the offer in
'June', not 'July')
Aug 29 Mondelez International Inc, the
maker of Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolates, said on Monday it
was "no longer pursuing" a merger with Hershey Co.
The news comes a month after the Pennsylvania Attorney
General's office unveiled the terms of a reform agreement with
the charitable trust that controls Hershey.
Hershey said in June it had rejected a $23 billion takeover
bid by Mondelez.
"Following additional discussions, and taking into account
recent shareholder developments at Hershey, we determined that
there is no actionable path forward toward an agreement,"
Mondelez Chief Executive Irene Rosenfeld said in a statement on
Monday.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)