"Sweetest" town clings to Hershey, adding to takeover hurdles

| HERSHEY, Pennsylvania, July 5
HERSHEY, Pennsylvania, July 5 The town of
Hershey, Pennsylvania, calls itself the "sweetest place on
earth."
But if chocolate giant Hershey Co. considers any new
acquisition offer in the coming weeks, it could face bitter
opposition from some in its namesake town, where residents have
prospered from its presence and tend to be fierce defenders of
its independence.
The impact of such views goes beyond sentimental in the wake
of Mondelez International Inc's $23 billion bid to buy
the company, which Hershey said on June 30 it had rejected. The
town of Hershey, where the company's staunchest loyalists are
referred to as "Hershey-ites", has real influence over corporate
decisions.
The Hershey Trust, a $12 billion school charity and the
company's controlling shareholder, has become increasingly
involved in the local community over the decades, and has
appeared to listen to its concerns in the past.
Pennsylvania's attorney general, who supervises the trust
and can ask a court to block any deal, holds an elected office
and is sensitive to local concerns, though the current office
holder is not planning to seek reelection.
Pennsylvania law requires any charitable trust to consider,
when selling an asset, the "special relationship of the asset
and its economic impact as a principal business enterprise on
the community" and the "special value" of its ties to the
community.
Since the company was founded by Milton Hershey 122 years
ago, residents here have fought many plans that would have
changed Hershey Co. and, in turn, a community built around one
of the world's most famous confectioners.
Although the Hershey Trust rejected the bid by the maker of
Oreos cookies, a spike in Hershey's share price above the bid of
$107 per share has indicated investors expect a new offer.
Many in the rural town of around 14,000 people voiced
apprehension to Reuters about a sale, despite apparent
reassurances from Mondelez.
The food and beverage multinational has offered to keep
Hershey's name, move its headquarters to Hershey, and preserve
jobs, according to people familiar with the matter who declined
to be identified because Mondelez has not disclosed details of
the bid. Most residents declined to give their full names,
citing local sensitivities around discussing the firm, which
employs 4,800 people here.
"I don't think they should sell the company," said a
76-year-old woman who gave her name as G.C., as she guided
visitors through Hershey's Chocolate World, a sprawling candy
store stocked with giant chocolate bars.
"Hershey is Hershey. It should always be Milton Hershey. He
did good for the community," said the woman, who has worked at
Chocolate World for eight years.
"IT'S ALWAYS BEEN HERSHEY"
A 3.5-hour train ride from New York, Hershey stretches out
across verdant fields between delectably named streets such as
Chocolate Avenue and Cocoa Avenue. Between well tended lawns and
street lamps shaped like the popular Hershey's Kisses Chocolate,
Hershey is dotted with landmarks from a theatre to a cemetery
that are tied to the confectioner.
Residents point to houses built by Milton Hershey for his
factory workers and extol the "Hershey legacy", where a
successful business looks after the people, the way Hershey did
at the height of the Great Depression in the 1930s by embarking
on a construction spree in town to create jobs.
House prices and income levels in Hershey are substantially
higher compared to neighbouring towns in Pennsylvania, according
to government data.
Today, the heart of the "Hershey legacy" is arguably found
in the Milton Hershey School, a private boarding school for
around 2,000 students from low-income families. Their education
and living expenses are paid for by the Hershey Trust, which is
funded by the Trust's stake in the chocolate maker.
"Everyone who worked for Mr Hershey always had a job," said
Ernie, a 69-year-old Hershey worker who declined to give his
last name. "It's always been Hershey."
Asked about the town's role in the company, Hershey Co.
said: "We are proud of the company's rich heritage and the
Hershey community." Spokespeople at Mondelez were not
immediately available for a comment.
The town's devotion to its roots has led to confrontations
in the past. Back in 2002 when Wm. Wrigley Jr., renowned for its
chewing gum, attempted to buy Hershey for $12.5 billion, irate
local residents signed petitions and staged rallies to stop
plans to sell the company.
The then attorney general sought to block the deal,
prompting the Trust to call off the sale at the last minute.
When some residents complained about the planned demolition
of parts of an old Hershey factory in 2012, the company went
ahead anyway.
"People like things to stay the way they are," said a
63-year-old resident who has lived in Hershey since 1978.
To be sure, not all Hershey residents are attached to the
status quo. Some younger residents voiced indifference to the
future of the candy maker, saying practical business
considerations should take precedence.
On paper, a sale to Mondelez could benefit Hershey.
Hershey has a strong U.S. presence while Mondelez has a
global network. A marriage of the two would create the world's
largest confectionary company with an estimated 18 percent of
the market share, said market research firm Euromonitor
International Ltd.
While Mondelez has vowed to keep Hershey's name and preserve
jobs, some said such promises would ring empty with loyal
"Hershey-ites."
U.S. food giant Kraft, now known as Kraft Heinz Co,
drew controversy in 2010 after it shut a factory in southwest
England following its takeover of Cadbury, now owned by
Mondelez, reneging on an earlier promise to keep the factory
open.
"Would I like it to be sold? No," said the 63-year-old
resident.
"There is the legacy and the history of Mr Hershey, and what
becomes of the Trust? I don't know what will become of the
school and the Trust."
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; editing by Greg Roumeliotis and
Stuart Grudgings)