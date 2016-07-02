REFILE-Mondelez's bid may find gaps in Hershey's armor

(Adds dropped word "bid" in first paragraph)
By Lauren Hirsch and Lisa Baertlein
NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES, July 1 An elaborate
structure put in place to preserve Hershey Co's ties to
its local community has been roiled by scandal, creating an
opening that Mondelez International Inc seized on to
launch a $23 billion bid for the chocolate giant.
While Hershey's board of directors unanimously rejected
Mondelez's offer on Thursday, its once impenetrable defenses are
now looking weaker due to an investigation into the charitable
trust that controls it, as well as controversy facing the
Pennsylvania Attorney General, who also has a say in any change
in Hershey Co's ownership.
The Hershey Trust, set up by the company's eponymous founder
a century ago, holds 81 percent of the company's voting stock
and without its approval, a sale is impossible.
The Trust has blocked Hershey deals in the past, including a
2002 takeover bid for the company, which makes Hershey's Kisses
and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
But the Trust set up over 100 years ago to help
underprivileged children, is now being investigated by
Pennsylvania Attorney General's office for how much it spends
and how long its directors has served for.
The AG's office has called for the resignation of three of
its longest tenured employees. Separately, this year, the Trust
fired its executive vice president, after he pled guilty to wire
fraud associated with campaign contributions.
The Trust is one of Pennsylvania's wealthiest charities.
Its shares in the chocolate giant have created a $12 billion
endowment that helps to fund a school as well as an amusement
park and resort in Hershey, a small town about 100 miles (160
km) west of Philadelphia.
Another hurdle to the Mondelez bid is the Pennsylvania
Attorney General's office, which has the right to intervene in a
Hershey deal if it deems it "unnecessary for the future economic
viability of the company."
The current AG in Pennsylvania, Kathleen Kane, is set to go
on trial next month for allegedly leaking lewd and bigoted
emails between prosecutors and judges to a reporter. The scandal
has been dubbed "Porngate" by local media.
Joel Glenn Brenner, author of the 2000 book 'The Emperors of
Chocolate: Inside the Secret World of Hershey and Mars', said
that the troubles facing the Trust and Kane could make them less
resolute in opposing a deal.
"This time, what makes it different is these investigations,
the chaos at the attorney general's office, and the fact that
there has been a turnover at the trust," he said.
The fiduciary duty of the Trust, laid out in a 1909 deed, is
to support the Milton Hershey School, an establishment created
for children from low-income families, not Hershey's
shareholders.
In 2002, when Wm. Wrigley Jr. wanted to buy Hershey for
$12.5 billion, the Trust called off the sale at the last minute.
It also thwarted a deal in 2007, when confectionary company
Cadbury entered into conversations about a tie-up and, in 2010,
the Trust prevented Hershey from bidding for Cadbury.
The Pennsylvania AG's office also helped pull the plug on
the Wrigley deal in 2002.
The Trust declined to comment on the offer for Mondelez,
which would create the world's largest confectioner, but said it
hoped to address the AG's concerns.
"We expect to appropriately resolve outstanding concerns the
Attorney General's Office has concerning the interpretation of
the 1909 deed of Milton S. Hershey, where he outlined his wishes
to provide a funding mechanism to provide the Milton Hershey
School with sustainable financial resources in perpetuity," said
Kent Jarrell, a spokesman for the Hershey Trust board
A spokeswoman for Kane was not immediately available to
comment.
