公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 25日 星期一 20:45 BJT

Hershey sets 5-yr growth plan, sets growth targets

June 25 Hershey Co set new long-term growth targets on Monday, and announced a five-year plan to expand core brands like Reese's peanut butter cups and Hershey's Kisses.

The company said it now expects net sales growth of 5 percent to 7 percent in the long term and adjusted earnings-per-share growth of 8 percent to 10 percent.

North America's largest chocolate maker also affirmed its 2012 earnings target of $3.11 per share to $3.17 per share, excluding items.

