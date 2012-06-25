UPDATE 1-Hershey sees long-term net sales growth 5-7 pct

June 25 Hershey Co said on Monday it now expects net sales growth of 5 percent to 7 percent in the long term and adjusted earnings-per-share growth of 8 percent to 10 percent.

"While acquisitions are difficult to predict, combined with solid organic growth, we have aspirational goals of reaching $10 billion in net sales by the end of 2017," John Bilbrey, Hershey's chief executive, said in a statement.

The company also announced a five-year plan to expand core brands like Reese's peanut butter cups and Hershey's Kisses.

North America's largest chocolate maker also affirmed its 2012 earnings target of $3.11 per share to $3.17 per share, excluding items.

Hershey had raised its 2012 forecast earlier this year after it enjoyed relatively strong pricing power compared to its peers.