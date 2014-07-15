Hershey increases prices as costs rise

July 15 Hershey Co, the No. 1 candy producer in the United States, said it would increase prices of its instant consumable, multi-pack, packaged candy and grocery lines by 8 percent to tackle rising commodity costs.

Hershey, which said it expects significant commodity cost increases in 2015, also estimated adjusted profit between 75 and 77 cents per share for the quarter ended June 29. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)