Hershey fourth-quarter profit up; company lifts 2013 forecast

BRIEF-INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update
* INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Hershey Co reported higher fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, helped by improved market share.
The maker of Kit Kat, Twizzlers and Reese's peanut butter cups said net income was $149.9 million, or 66 cents per share, compared with $142.1 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, earnings were 74 cents per share.
Sales rose to $1.75 billion from $1.57 billion.
The company also raised its full-year earnings outlook, saying it expects $3.56 to $3.63 per share in adjusted profit, representing growth of 10 percent to 12 percent. Its prior forecast called for profit growth of 8 percent to 10 percent.
* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday it plans to ask shareholders at an April 5 meeting to approve up to 3 billion pesos ($158 million) in share buybacks between April 2017 and April 2018.