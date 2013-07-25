CORRECTED-Hershey posts higher second-quarter profit

UPDATE 2-Stada backs improved 5.3 bln euro bid from Bain, Cinven
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
(Corrects year forecast)
July 25 Hershey Co reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday, aided by strong sales.
The snack food company said net income was $159.5 million, or 70 cents per share, compared with $135.7 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, earnings were 72 cents per share.
Sales rose 7 percent to $1.51 billion from $1.41 billion a year earlier.
The company also raised its full-year earnings outlook, saying it expects adjusted earnings per share of $3.68 to $3.71. Its prior forecast predicted earnings of $3.61 to $3.65.
(Reporting By Atossa Araxia Abrahamian; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
April 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
LONDON, April 10 Trading volumes were muted for many financial market assets on Monday with investors refraining from making big bets because of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula.