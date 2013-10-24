UPDATE 1-Hershey's 3rd-qtr sales rise less than expected

Hershey Co reported higher quarterly
earnings on Thursday, helped by strong sales of its candies
including Reese's, Kit Kat and Ice Breakers.
The No. 1 candy producer in the United States said
third-quarter net income was $233.0 million, or $1.03 per share,
compared with $176.3 million, or 77 cents per share a year
earlier.
Excluding items such as pension costs and factory expansion
expenses, earnings per share were $1.04, beating the analysts'
average estimate of $1.01 per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 6.1 percent to $1.85 billion, from $1.75 billion
in the third quarter of 2012. Analysts were expecting sales of
$1.88 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Hershey stood by its full-year earnings forecast, saying it
expects adjusted earnings per share of $3.68 to $3.71 in fiscal
year 2014. The company also said it expected full-year sales to
increase about 7 percent.
In January, the company will launch its first new brand in
the United States in 30 years. Lancaster Soft Cremes will come
in three flavors - caramel, vanilla and caramel, and vanilla and
raspberry - the Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company said earlier
this month.