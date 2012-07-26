UPDATE 2-Hershey raises outlook after 2nd-qtr beat; shares rise

* Q2 adj profit 66 cents/shr vs Street view 61 cents

* Sales rise nearly 7 pct to $1.41 bln

* Raises 2012 EPS growth forecast on better pricing

* Shares up 2 percent

July 26 Hershey Co reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year outlook on Thursday, helped by price increases, sending its shares up 2 percent.

The candy maker also said its full-year advertising will increase at a low double-digit percentage rate as it strengthens its core brands and rolls out new products such as Jolly Rancher Crunch 'N Chew candy, Ice Breakers Duo mints and Rolo minis.

In the just-ended second quarter, net income was $135.7 million, or 59 cents per share, up from $130.0 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were 66 cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting 61 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose nearly 7 percent to $1.41 billion.

Price increases accounted for most of the sales increase. Volume, excluding an acquisition, slipped as some consumers were turned off by the price increases.

For the rest of the year, Hershey said it expects contributions from price and volume to be more balanced.

The company raised its full-year forecast, saying gross margin would grow more than expected due to a greater ability to increase prices. It now expects full-year adjusted earnings to increase 12 percent to 14 percent, up from a prior estimate of 10 percent to 12 percent.

Hershey expects 2012 earnings of $2.88 to $2.98 per share, including charges of 25 cents to 29 cents.

Hershey shares rose $1.44, or 2 percent, to $71.76 on the New York Stock Exchange.