UPDATE 1-Hershey reports flat quarterly sales, cuts forecast again

(Adds details, background, shares)

Aug 7 Chocolate maker Hershey Co reported flat quarterly sales for the first time in more than five years as volumes fell in North America due to price hikes and demand was weak in China.

The maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups also cut its full-year sales forecast for the fourth time.

Slowing economic growth in China has weakened spending on non-essential consumer items, including Hershey's Kisses chocolates, which are popular gift items.

Hershey said on Friday that profit and sales in its China-based Shanghai Golden Monkey candy and snacks business have been significantly below its expectations.

The 121-year old company is under pressure also in the United States, its biggest market, as consumers turn increasingly calorie-conscious.

Price hikes boosted North America net sales by 1.8 percent to $1.40 billion in the second quarter, but volumes fell.

Sales in markets outside North America fell 12.1 percent.

Hershey cut its net sales growth forecast for 2015 to about 1.5-2.5 percent from 2.5-3.5 percent it forecast in June.

The company reported a net loss of $99.9 million, or 47 cents per share, for the quarter ended July 5, mainly due to net pretax charges of $281.9 million.

The charges included a $249.8 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to its Shanghai Golden Monkey business, which it agreed to buy last year.

Hershey had reported a profit of $168.2 million, or 75 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Excluding items, the company earned 78 cents per share.

Net sales were flat at $1.58 billion, hurt also by a strong dollar.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 75 cents per share and revenue of $1.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hershey shares closed at $92.20 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Thursday's close, the stock had fallen about 11 percent this year. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)