Hershey's profit jumps 39 pct

July 26 (Reuters) - Hershey Co, the maker of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Hershey's Kisses, on Wednesday reported a 39.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by cost-cutting and strong demand in the United States.

Hershey's net income rose to $203.5 million, or 95 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 2, from $146 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 1.5 percent to $1.67 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)