UPDATE 1-Chocolate maker Hershey to enter meat snacks business, cuts forecast

Jan 29 Chocolate maker Hershey Co said it would buy Krave Pure Foods Inc to enter the fast-growing meat snacks market, after higher demand for meat and bakery snacks hurt chocolate sales in the fourth quarter.

The maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups also cut its sales and profit forecast for 2015, citing a stronger dollar and higher spending on advertising and promotions.

Hershey's sales have taken a hit since it raised prices by about 8 percent last year as cocoa and dairy prices soared. Rivals Mondelez International Inc and Mars Chocolate North America also did the same.

Hershey said on Thursday it now expects net sales to rise 5.5-7.5 percent this year, down from its previous forecast of 7-9 percent. It also trimmed its adjusted earnings growth forecast to 8-10 percent from 9-11 percent expected earlier.

The company did not disclose the price it would pay for Krave, a maker of healthy beef, turkey and pork jerky snacks.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Hershey was in late-stage talks to buy Krave in a deal valuing it at $200 million-$300 million.

Hershey reached a settlement last week with Let's Buy British Imports to prevent the import of products similar to brands such as Cadbury's Dairy Milk and Kit Kat, which Harshey's sells in the United States.

The move has drawn criticism from British expatriates, among others.

Hershey's net income rose to $202.5 million, or 91 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $186.1 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.04 per share.

Revenue rose 2.7 percent to $2.01 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.06 per share on sales of $2.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $107.68 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)