Hershey quarterly profit falls 3 pct

April 23 Hershey Co reported a 3 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by higher costs and weaker-than-expected sales in China.

The company's net income fell to $244.7 million, or $1.10 per share, in the first quarter ended April 5, from $252.5 million, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $1.94 billion from $1.87 billion a year earlier.

The company's total costs rose 5 percent to $1.54 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)