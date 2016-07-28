Hershey's quarterly sales rise for first time in a year

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Hershey Co, the maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, reported its first rise in quarterly sales in a year, due to higher sales in North America that were helped by promotions.
Hershey, which rejected a $23 billion buyout offer from Mondelez International Inc in June, reported a net profit of $146 million, or 68 cents per share, for the second quarter ended July 3, compared with a loss of $99.9 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $1.64 billion from $1.58 billion.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production