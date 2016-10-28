UPDATE 3-Hershey profit beats estimates on U.S. demand, lower ad spending

* Raises full-yr profit forecast to $4.28-$4.32/shr
* Expects full-yr capex to be at low end of $265 mln-$275
mln
* Shares post biggest intraday pct gain since Mondelez offer
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Oct 28 Hershey Co, the maker of
Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit as demand strengthened in
the United States and the company spent less on advertising and
marketing.
Hershey's shares rose almost 7 percent to $101.91 on Friday
morning, their biggest intraday percentage gain since June, when
Mondelez's offer to buy the company became public.
Hershey's North America sales, which account for about 85
percent of total sales, rose 1.8 percent to $1.76 billion in the
third quarter ended Oct. 2.
Consumers are visiting stores more frequently and are
"beginning to spend a little bit more confidently than before,"
Chief Executive John Bilbrey said on a conference call.
Hershey is introducing new products to overcome weak demand
in North America due to changing consumer tastes and growing
competition.
The launch of Reese's Pieces Cups, which combine the Peanut
Butter Cups with Reese's Pieces, increased sales of the brand by
about 8 percent in the quarter, Bilbrey said.
Hershey also plans to launch Cookie Layer Crunch, a
chocolate bar with layers of cookie bits, during the holidays
and said it has "good visibility" into product's holiday sales.
"While sales growth has been weak for the business, any
improvement in category growth rates in the U.S. in particular,
but also in China, could move shares higher," Stifel analyst
Christopher Growe wrote in a note, referring to his $94 price
target.
Hershey, since rejecting the $23 billion offer from Mondelez
International Inc, is working to cut costs by
consolidating its supply chain and some factories in China and
North America, and spending less on advertising.
The company said it expects 2016 capital expenditure at the
lower end of its reduced range of $265 million-$275 million.
Hershey is set to undergo a management overhaul, with
Bilbrey retiring next year. The charitable trust which controls
the company reached a major reform agreement with its overseer,
the Pennsylvania attorney general's office, following a
months-long investigation.
The company's net income rose 47 percent to $227.4 million,
or $1.06 per share, in the quarter, helped by lower costs.
Excluding items, Hershey earned $1.29 per share, beating the
average analyst estimate of $1.18 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 2.2 percent to $2 billion, in line with
analysts' average estimate.
Hershey raised its 2016 adjusted earnings forecast to
$4.28-$4.32 per share from $4.24-$4.28, citing cost savings and
a slightly more favorable tax rate than expected.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Martina D'Couto)