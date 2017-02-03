Hershey's quarterly sales rise 3.2 percent

BRIEF-Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
Feb 3 Hershey Co, the maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, reported a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, as demand strengthened in the United States.
The company said net income fell to $116.9 million, or 55 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $227.9 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $1.97 billion from $1.91 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
