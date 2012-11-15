版本:
Hertz receives antitrust nod for Dollar Thrifty acquisition

Nov 15 Hertz Global Holdings Inc said U.S. antitrust regulators approved its $2.56 billion bid to buy smaller rival Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group.

Hertz said it is required to divest its Advantage business, select airport locations and certain other assets following the closing of the acquisition under terms of the proposed consent order issued by the Federal Trade Commission.

