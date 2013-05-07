CD&R, Carlyle, BofA sell off remaining Hertz stake for $1.24 bln

BRIEF-Innocoll announces regulatory path forward
* Innocoll announces regulatory path forward after receiving formal FDA type a meeting minutes regarding its xaracoll (bupivacaine HCL collagen-matrix implant) new drug application
NEW YORK May 6 Hertz Global Holdings Inc said on Monday that private equity firms Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Carlyle Group, as well as Bank of America Merrill Lynch, have sold off their remaining shares in the car rental agency for $1.24 billion.
CD&R, Carlyle and Bank of America Merrill Lynch sold 49.8 million shares for $24.96 each, Hertz said in a press release. Before the sales, CD&R and Carlyle were the second and third largest shareholders in Hertz, respectively, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CD&R and Carlyle Group bought Hertz from Ford Motor Co in December 2005 for $5.6 billion. Including debt, the deal was worth $15 billion. Hertz did an initial public offering the following year.
* Duke Energy -issues statement in connection with legal action against some insurance cos seeking payment for liabilities associated with coal ash
* Banner Corporation increases quarterly cash dividend by 9 percent to $0.25 per share, schedules 1Q17 conference call and webcast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: