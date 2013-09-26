版本:
2013年 9月 26日 星期四

Hertz cuts revenue forecast due to weak airport car rentals

Sept 26 Hertz Global Holdings Inc cut its full-year revenue forecast due to weaker-than-expected airport car rental volumes in the United States, the company's biggest business.

Hertz, the No.2 U.S. car rental company, said it expects revenue of $10.80-$10.90 billion, down from its previous forecast of $10.85-$10.95 billion.

