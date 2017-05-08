Car rental company Hertz posts bigger quarterly loss

BRIEF-Regional Management enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility
* Regional Management Corp enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility
May 8 Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss, hit by an impairment charge and lower pricing.
The company's net loss from continuing operations widened to $223 million, or $2.69 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $52 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.
Hertz booked an impairment charge of $30 million in the quarter.
Revenue fell to $1.92 billion from $1.98 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Regional Management Corp enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility
(Updates prices with close of stock markets) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 20 Brazil's stocks extended losses on Tuesday after a Senate committee rejected a proposal to streamline labor laws while falling oil prices hurt the currencies of crude exporters. The labor law proposal in Brazil, rejected in the social affairs committee by 10 to 9 votes, now moves to the constitutional and justice committee before its heads to the floor for a full vote. The Brazilian r
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI Inc said on Tuesday it will add domestic Chinese equities to its global emerging markets benchmark index.