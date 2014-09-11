版本:
Hertz to appoint three Icahn nominees to its board

Sept 11 Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc said it would add three directors nominated by billionaire investor Carl Icahn to its board.

Icahn, who held an 8.48 percent stake in the company as of Sept. 9, had been pressuring the company's management to resolve accounting issues and address operational failures. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
