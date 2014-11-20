版本:
Hertz Global names John Tague as CEO

Nov 20 U.S. car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc named John Tague, former chief operating officer of United Airlines Inc, as its chief executive officer.

Hertz's former CEO Mark Frissora resigned in September, citing personal reasons.

Activist investor Jana Partners LLC, which owns an 8.3 percent stake in the company, had pushed for Dollar Thrifty CEO Scott Thompson as a candidate for the top job at Hertz.

Hertz has owned up to a string of accounting errors, originating in 2011, that will require it to restate or correct its financial results for the past three years. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
