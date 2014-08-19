版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 20日 星期三 07:00 BJT

Hertz withdraws full-year forecast, cites accounting review, challenges

Aug 19 Hertz Global Holdings Inc said it is withdrawing its full-year forecast and expects earnings to be well below its previous guidance due to challenges in the rental car and equipment businesses and costs related to its review of the past three years' financial results.

The company said in a regulatory filing that earnings would be affected by operational challenges, including recalls by car makers, higher-than-expected operating expenses and weak demand in the equipment rental businesses. (1.usa.gov/YwpVmG)

Hertz said in June that it would restate or correct financial results for the past three years to fix accounting errors originating in 2011. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Leslie Adler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐