Hertz signs rental deals with Uber and Lyft

June 30 Hertz Global Holdings Inc said
it has reached deals with the two largest U.S. ride-hailing
companies, Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc, to rent
cars to their drivers.
Hertz's deal with Uber will allow drivers in Los Angeles to
rent cars from certain off-airport Hertz locations. The deal
could be expanded to other areas in the United States, Hertz
said.
The cars can be used by Uber drivers for both personal
driving and business.
Hertz, which piloted a similar partnership with Lyft in Las
Vegas and Denver last year, said it would also rent cars in Los
Angeles and San Francisco.
