Hertz signs rental deals with Uber and Lyft

June 30 Hertz Global Holdings Inc said it has reached deals with the two largest U.S. ride-hailing companies, Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc, to rent cars to their drivers.

Hertz's deal with Uber will allow drivers in Los Angeles to rent cars from certain off-airport Hertz locations. The deal could be expanded to other areas in the United States, Hertz said.

The cars can be used by Uber drivers for both personal driving and business.

Hertz, which piloted a similar partnership with Lyft in Las Vegas and Denver last year, said it would also rent cars in Los Angeles and San Francisco. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)