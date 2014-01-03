London bar mixes whisky cocktail with a virtual twist
LONDON, April 21 A London bar has devised a cocktail with an unusual twist, it allows the drinker to escape the city for the Scottish hills.
NEW YORK Jan 3 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has acquired between 30 and 40 million shares in Hertz Global Holdings Inc and his stake-building was the reason the car rental company bolstered its takeover defenses, CNBC reported Friday, citing unidentified sources.
The business TV broadcaster also said part of Icahn's stake took the form of derivatives rather than common shares.
Shares in Hertz, which on Monday said it had adopted a "shareholder rights" plan after observing "unusual and substantial activity" in its shares, were up 1.7 percent.
Icahn was not immediately available to comment.
DETROIT, April 21 A federal judge in Detroit on Friday sentenced Volkswagen AG to three years' probation and independent oversight for the German automaker's diesel emissions scandal as part of a $4.3 billion settlement announced in January.
April 21 Regional U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern beat expectations for first-quarter earnings, reporting a 36 percent jump in quarterly profit driven by an increase in overall carload volumes, including a significant rise in energy revenue.