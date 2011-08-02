UPDATE 1-Hertz Global Q2 beats, raises 2011 outlook

BRIEF-Kitov announces settlement agreement with minority shareholder of recently acquired Tyrnovo
Aug 2 Hertz Global Holdings Inc posted market-beating second-quarter results, helped by strong travel demand and lower depreciation cost, and raised its 2011 outlook.
Hertz, which raised its bid for Dollar Thrifty in May, said it now expects 2011 adjusted earnings of 91-96 cents a share, up from its prior outlook of 85-90 cents a share.
It also raised its 2011 revenue forecast to $8.15-$8.25 billion from its prior view of $8.10-$8.20 billion.
The car rental industry, which is tied closely to hotel bookings and airline traffic, is benefiting from an uptick in travel demand. Worldwide car rental revenues rose 10 percent to $1.8 billion.
Japan production and supply disruption pushed up used car vehicle prices and in turn reduced depreciation costs.
Hertz's net income was $55 million, or 12 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $25.1 million, or 6 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 26 cents a share.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $2.07 billion.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 21 cents a share on revenue of $2.03 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Park Ridge, New Jersey-based Hertz closed at $13.12 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
