UPDATE 1-Hertz Q3 results beat estimates

* Q3 adj EPS $0.51 vs est $0.50

* Q3 rev $2.4 bln vs est $2.38 bln

Nov 1 Hertz Global Holdings Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher car rental revenue.

For the third quarter, net income was $206.7 million, or 47 cents a share, compared with $155.3 million, or 36 cents a share a year ago.

The company, which withdrew its tender offer for shares of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group last week, earned 51 cents a share, excluding items.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $2.4 billion.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 50 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $2.38 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Park Ridge, New Jersey-based company closed at $10.94 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)