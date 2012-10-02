版本:
New Issue-Hertz sells $1.2 bln in 2 parts

Oct 2 Hertz Corp on Monday sold $1.2
billion of senior notes in two parts in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America Merrill
Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: HERTZ CORP

TRANCHE 1
AMT $700 MLN    COUPON 5.875 PCT   MATURITY    10/15/2020   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   04/15/2013 
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 5.875 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/16/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 462 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 6.25 PCT    MATURITY    10/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   04/15/2013 
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 6.25 PCT     SETTLEMENT  10/16/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 463 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

