New Issue-Hertz sells $1.2 bln in 2 parts

Oct 2 Hertz Corp on Monday sold $1.2 billion of senior notes in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: HERTZ CORP TRANCHE 1 AMT $700 MLN COUPON 5.875 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 5.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/16/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 462 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 6.25 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 6.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/16/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 463 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS