Hertz 3rd-qtr earnings rise on strong travel demand

Oct 31 Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings
Inc reported higher quarterly profit on strong travel
demand and backed its 2012 outlook.
Third-quarter net income attributable to the company rose to
$242.9 million, or 55 cents per share, from $206.7 million, or
47 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose more than 3 percent to $2.51 billion.
The car rental industry, tied closely to airline traffic and
hotel bookings, has seen demand strengthening due to recovering
business and travel in the United States.