2012年 11月 1日

Hertz 3rd-qtr earnings rise on strong travel demand

Oct 31 Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc reported higher quarterly profit on strong travel demand and backed its 2012 outlook.

Third-quarter net income attributable to the company rose to $242.9 million, or 55 cents per share, from $206.7 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose more than 3 percent to $2.51 billion.

The car rental industry, tied closely to airline traffic and hotel bookings, has seen demand strengthening due to recovering business and travel in the United States.

